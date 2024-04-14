Preston motorcyclist dies in Idaho collision with Fruit Heights driver, passenger

PRESTON, Idaho, April 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — An Idaho motorcyclist died Saturday afternoon after his Yamaha motorcycle collided with a BMW SUV carrying a man and woman from Fruit Heights, Utah.

In the BMW, the 64-year-old female driver and the 66-year-year-old male passenger were traveling north on US Route 91, near mile marker 13, in Franklin County, Idaho.

The BMW was slowing to turn when the 60-year-old motorcyclist collided with the SUV.

“The rider of the Yamaha succumbed to his injuries on scene,” says a statement issued by the Idaho State Police. “The driver and passenger of the BMW were not transported.”