PRICE, Utah, March 16, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A truck pulling a wooden trailer overturned Wednesday morning in Price.

“Wearing seatbelts saves lives; slow down and pay extra attention during inclement weather,” said a Facebook post issued at 7:18 a.m. by the Price Police Department.

“No life is worth getting somewhere a few minutes faster.”

The post said the accident happened on the business loop off U.S. Route 6.

“No injuries. Ramp closed.”

The accident has since been cleared.