Price City PD: 2 critically wounded in domestic violence shooting

PRICE, Utah, Feb. 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Price responded to a series of shootings related to a domestic violence incident Monday night.

The call came to dispatch at 6:30 p.m., and officers responded to the area of 4 E. Main St.

The “preliminary investigation indicates a female was confronted by an ex-boyfriend in the area of Carbon Avenue and Main Street,” says a statement issued by Price City Police.

“The female was hit at least one time, and was transported to the hospital, and is being treated for serious injuries.

“The male was located in a vehicle with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The male was transported to the hospital in critical condition.”

A third person who was in the area when the gun was fired was injured while fleeing. That person’s injuries are non-life threatening, the police statement says.

“Price City Police would like to thank the Brave men and women who assisted the female as she fled the area. Price City Police would also like to thank the first-responders from all our surrounding agencies who assisted in this critical incident.

“The investigation is ongoing. We urge anyone who is in a domestic violence relationship or knows of someone in a domestic violence relationship to seek help.”

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached by calling 800-799-7233. Operators speak English and Spanish, and interpreters are available for 200 other languages.

To reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call 988.