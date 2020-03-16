Price City police announce they will assist elderly residents with grocery pickup, delivery

PRICE, Utah, March 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Price City police officials announced Monday morning they will be available to elderly and infirm residents for grocery and essential items pickup and delivery.

“This applies to residents within the city limits of Price,” said a Facebook post from Price City Police Department. “Our first priority will be to respond to our law enforcement duties, but as duty allows we will be available to help with this service. We will continue to provide this service through March 31, and then we will re-evaluate.”

The post added: “We are currently aware, that in alphabetical order, the following Price City stores have pickup services; Lin’s, Smith’s, and Walmart. Our officers will appropriately glove and comply with other social distancing directives.”