Price City Police searching for suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of property

PRICE, Utah, Dec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Price City Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole thousands of dollars of property recently.

“Price City Police Department is looking for your help in identifying this truck and whoever may be driving it,” said a Facebook post from the police department. “The person(s) driving this truck is suspected of stealing thousands of dollars worth of property and we would love to have a conversation with them.”

Anyone who recognizes the truck is asked to call Price City PD at 435-636-3190 or dispatch at 435-637-0890 or send a private message on Facebook. The case number is #2021-1291.