Price firefighters respond to scene of rollover on Highway 10, search is on for missing chihuahuas

PRICE, Utah, April 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Price City firefighters responded to a rollover Sunday.

A Facebook post issued just after 3 p.m. said the accident happened near mile marker 60 on U.S. Highway 10. It said no patient information was available.

People in the close-knit community of Price filled in a few of the blanks, saying no life-threatening injuries occurred. One commenter indicated she was involved in the accident, and thanked first-responders and everyone who stopped to try and help.

“My husband and I are both home,” the poster said. “We are still searching for two chihuahuas. One white, Ruby who may have been taken to a vet. One black, Bella Bean aka Poop Poop. She was last seen heading toward Huntington.

“If you have any info please message me on here. Christian…..if you see this I thank you more than words can say. As with all the rescuers you have my greatest respect and gratitude.”