Price man dead after single-car rollover in Carbon County

CARBON COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Price man was found deceased Monday morning after a rollover accident in Carbon County.

The name of the 48-year-old victim has not been released. The westbound car was at about 7:30 a.m. on State Route 123.

The “Dodge Neon was traveling west on SR-123 near mile post 4 when it drifted off the right road edge, overcorrected left, and crossed the centerline,” a Utah Highway Patrol statement says. “It then went off the south edge of the roadway and overturned.

“The sole occupant was a 48 year-old male driver from Price UT. He was thrown from the vehicle and was found deceased when officers arrived. It was apparent that the accident had occurred sometime earlier than when it was report.

“No indication of impairment was immediately apparent. The seatbelt showed no signs of use.”