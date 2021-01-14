Price police issue Amber Alert for infant believed abducted

UTAH, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Price Police Department after the disappearance of an infant, who is believed to have been abducted by a non-custodial parent.
The missing baby is Vallye Lorane Turner, who weighs 7 pounds and is 21 inches long. She has blond hair and brown eyes.
The suspect is Jacqueline Gardner, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pound, and has blue eyes and blond hair, according to the alert. Gardner is believed to be driving a red Volkswagen GI with the Utah licence plate #2G4WZ.
Police say Gardiner was last reportedly seen in Sandy at 2 p.m. Thursday.
The suspected abduction follows a court hearing on Wednesday at which Gardner was ordered to turn her three children over to law enforcement, a Price Police statement says.
“The court order, in part, states, ‘There is an imminent danger to the physical health or safety of the children…,'” the PPD statement says.
“Two of Jaqueline’s children have been located while the infant is still missing,” the statement continues.
Anyone with information regarding regarding the location of Gardner, Vallye, or the vehicle is urged to call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.