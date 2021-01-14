Price police issue Amber Alert for infant believed abducted

UTAH, Jan. 14, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An Amber Alert has been issued by the Price Police Department after the disappearance of an infant, who is believed to have been abducted by a non-custodial parent.

The missing baby is Vallye Lorane Turner, who weighs 7 pounds and is 21 inches long. She has blond hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is Jacqueline Gardner, who is 5 feet 8 inches tall, 165 pound, and has blue eyes and blond hair, according to the alert. Gardner is believed to be driving a red Volkswagen GI with the Utah licence plate #2G4WZ.

Police say Gardiner was last reportedly seen in Sandy at 2 p.m. Thursday.