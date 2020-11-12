Price police seek help identifying woman who may have witnessed crime

PRICE, Utah, Nov. 11, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Price City Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman who may be a witness in a crime case.

“Who am I? PCPD Case #20201114,” a Price City Police statement says. “Price City Police is asking for your help in identifying this woman who we believe is a potential witness in a case.

“If you are this woman, or if you know who she is, please send us a private message, call dispatch 435-637-0890, or call Sgt. Maynes at 435-636-3005.”

The woman sought was “accompanied by a young man, appears to be around 8 years old,” the statement says.

The department shared no details on the crime the woman may have witnessed.