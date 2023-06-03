Pride Festival ‘temporarily postponed’ due to weather; may reopen this afternoon

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, June 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Due to bad weather and a National Weather Service thunderstorm warning, the Pride Festival in Salt Lake City has closed temporarily.

“Due to the potential of severe weather approaching, the opening of the Pride Festival in downtown is being temporarily postponed,” says a 12:55 p.m. tweet issued by the SLCPD.

“This is a decision made by the event organizers. Please follow @NWSSaltLakeCity and the Utah Pride Center on Facebook.”

A message from the Utah Pride Center said organizers are hoping to reopen the festival at 3 or 3:30 p.m. today, but weather will be the determining factor.

“We are waiting, for everyone’s safety,” the message said.

Heavy rain was reported in Salt Lake City, and wind gusts were expected to reach 60mph, according to the National Weather Service. Hail associated with this storm was photographed and shared with @SLCScanner.