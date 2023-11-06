Primary Children’s Hospital 1st in nation to implant new brain shunt

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 6, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Surgeons at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital are the first in the nation to successfully implant a new brain shunt for young patients with hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid in the cavities of the brain that often require hospitalizations.

The extra fluid increases cranial pressure and can cause brain damage. Hydrocephalus is characterized by head enlargement in infants. Treatment is often a surgical shunt to drain excess fluid, but over time the device can often become dislodged or clogged, requiring more more procedures and hospitalizations.

“Many patients require multiple brain surgeries to manage their hydrocephalus and their shunt,” says a statement from Intermountain Healthcare. “One patient even required 11 different procedures.”

The Anuncia Medical implant, called the ReFlow Mini Flusher, recently was cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration “to noninvasively improve, restore and maintain flow in hydrocephalus brain shunts,” the news release says. “The device has shown to stay in place better and avoid clogging due to its design. It can be used in both children and adults.”

Dr. Sam Cheshier, U of U Health and Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital pediatric neurosurgeon, was the first to implant the new shunt accessory in a patient this summer at Primary Children’s Hospital. Cheshier says he’s already seeing major success, the statement says.

“Any time we can reduce the number of procedures needed to keep a shunt in place and flowing is always better for a patient and their family,” he said. “The ReFlow device is a major step in treatment of hydrocephalus patients. I’m glad Primary Children’s Hospital is at the forefront in using it.”

Reducing the number of surgeries required for hydrocephalus patients will reduce the cost of care for the condition, and is also safer for patients, Cheshier said.

“Anytime a surgery is required there’s a greater chance of an infection. Reducing the number of surgeries required also decreases the chance of infections.”

