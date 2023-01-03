Pro rally driver Ken Block killed in snowmobile accident in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Jan. 2, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Professional rally driver Ken Block was killed in a snowmobile accident Monday in Wasatch County.

Block, 55, of Park City, was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope in the Mill Hollow area when the vehicle upended and landed on top of him, according to a news release from the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Wasatch County Search and Rescue crews and sheriff’s deputies responded to the crash about 2 p.m. Block was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

“We are saddened to hear of the loss of Kenneth, and our hearts are with his family and friends so deeply affected,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Block was riding with a group but was alone at the time of the accident, the release states.

Block, a rally driver since 2005, earned five X Games medals in his pro career, most recently taking silver at Global X Games Barcelona RallyCross in 2013, according to his Hoonigan Racing Division bio.

“Ken was a visionary, a pioneer and an icon. And most importantly, a father and husband,” a statement from Hoonigan Racing Division says. “He will be incredibly missed.”

Block also found online fame with his series of viral Gymkhana videos, gaining more than 500 million views.

Utah State Parks and U.S. Forest Service officials also responded to the crash. The Utah Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the official cause of death, the release states.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.