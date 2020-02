PROVO, Utah, Feb. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Animal Control assisted a sick swan Saturday night.

“This poor swan was really sick,” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “He was found at night in a gross section of canal here in Provo. Our Animal Control came to his rescue.”

Provo police officials then found a volunteer “who was willing to take him to the vet and rehabilitate him,” the post said.