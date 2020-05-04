Provo City announces ‘Proceed with Caution’ recovery plan

PROVO, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo City officials announced a recovery plan entitled “Proceed with Caution” Monday morning.
Mayor Michelle Kaufusi outlined the COVID-19 recovery plan during a press conference.
“Taking our lead from the state’s staged economic recovery plan, Provo City has developed a safety-centric operational plan to gradually loosen restrictions, with the timeline driven by COVID-19 case data and recommendations from the state and local health departments,” said a news release from Provo City Government.
“The phrase ‘Proceed with Caution’ captures the balance taken as Provo begins cautiously opening our economy — forward momentum, but with the knowledge that risk still exists.”
The plan includes the following updates:
- Parks and Recreation facilities will open Tuesday morning at their regularly scheduled times, but with restrictions. This includes the recreation center, Peaks Ice Arena, Covey Center for the Arts, Provo Shooting Sports Park, parks, trails, open spaces and sports facilities such as tennis courts, basketball courts, disc golf, and skate parks.
- The Provo Library is not physically open but has launched a curbside delivery program.
- The Senior Center will NOT open and senior programming will not resume until Utah enters the “yellow,” or low-risk category.
- All city customer service desks are open, but with strict safety protocols in place for both employees and citizens.