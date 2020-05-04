Provo City announces ‘Proceed with Caution’ recovery plan

PROVO, Utah, May 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo City officials announced a recovery plan entitled “Proceed with Caution” Monday morning.

Mayor Michelle Kaufusi outlined the COVID-19 recovery plan during a press conference.

“Taking our lead from the state’s staged economic recovery plan, Provo City has developed a safety-centric operational plan to gradually loosen restrictions, with the timeline driven by COVID-19 case data and recommendations from the state and local health departments,” said a news release from Provo City Government.

“The phrase ‘Proceed with Caution’ captures the balance taken as Provo begins cautiously opening our economy — forward momentum, but with the knowledge that risk still exists.”

The plan includes the following updates: