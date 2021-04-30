Provo City officials warn of closures for half marathon Saturday

PROVO, Utah, April 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo City officials are warning of closures for the half marathon Saturday.

“Runners will occupy University Avenue for the Provo City Half Marathon,” said a Facebook post from Provo City Government. “We want them to be safe so some driving pattern adjustments will need to be made on that day. Some streets will need to be closed to traffic during the event. If you’re not running in the race, you may want take note of how it could impact traffic.”

There will be a small festival on Center Street on Friday; that street will be closed between University Avenue and 100 West and University Avenue will be closed from 200 North to 300 South starting at 3 p.m. on Friday until 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“Runners will start their trek down the canyon at 8 a.m. on Saturday,” the post said. “Between 8 a.m. and approximately 1 p.m. the outside southbound lane of University Avenue will be closed between the mouth of the canyon and 200 North University Avenue. The downtown area between 200 North to 300 South and 100 West to 100 East will be closed for the finish line.”

Motorists should expect significant delays crossing University Avenue and in the downtown area from 8 a.m. until approximately 3 p.m. If drivers need to get across University Avenue, they are asked to do so on 300 South.