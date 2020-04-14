Provo crews assist paraglider who crashed below summit of ‘Y’ Mountain

PROVO, Utah, April 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo crews assisted a paraglider who crashed below the summit of “Y” Mountain Tuesday.

“Life Flight, Provo Fire, and the combined Provo Police and Fire Mountain Rescue Team formed a unified command for the rescue of a paraglider who launched from the top of ‘Y’ Mountain and crashed just below the summit,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue.

He was stabilized and hoisted to a waiting Provo ambulance, the post said.

The man has not been identified.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

“Y” Mountain is a mountain located directly east of Brigham Young University in Provo.