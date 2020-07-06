Provo crews respond to fast-moving fire

PROVO, Utah, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a fast-moving fire in Provo Monday afternoon.

“Provo fire crews responded to a fast moving fire that engulfed a fence and was spreading to three properties,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue. “Exposures did have damage, no one was injured. As a reminder, Utah has high fire danger due to high temps and low humidity.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.