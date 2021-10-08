Provo elementary school will move to remote learning after test-to-stay event

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo elementary school will move to remote learning after a test-to-stay event Friday revealed a high number of positive results for COVID-19 cases.

“As you may know, a test-to-stay event was held at Edgemont Elementary School earlier today,” said a statement from Provo School District. “Due to the high number of positive results identified in students and employees, the Utah County Health Department and Provo City School District have agreed to move Edgemont to remote (online) learning for the three days of school next week prior to fall break.”

This move only applies to Edgemont Elementary School, the statement said.

“The school will be coordinating the specific details of remote learning in separate communication directly with the parents of Edgemont students,” the statement said.

