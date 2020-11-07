Provo fire crews battle brush fire threatening homes near Timpview High School

PROVO, Utah, Nov. 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire crews responded to a brush fire behind Timpview High School on Friday night and were able to bring it under control before it could affect homes that were being threatened.

Crews were providing structure protection to the homes up above, and the fire was attacked on all sides, Provo Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post just before 8:30 p.m.

A short while later, an update was posted: “Fire is under control and mop up is taking place.”

By 10 p.m., the blaze was extinguished, and firefighters were staying on scene to make sure no hotspots or embers could reignite.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

