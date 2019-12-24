Provo Fire crews demonstrate how quickly a Christmas tree can burn

🎄Christmas Tree Safety🎄It’s December 23rd and if you have had a live tree in your home for a while there’s a good chance that it may be a fire hazard now. Here’s a demonstration showing how fast a tree can go up in flames and start your surrounding furniture on fire. Remember, if you have a fire in your home get out and stay out and call 911. 🎥: @provo_creative_team @mayorkaufusi @provocity Posted by Provo Fire & Rescue on Monday, December 23, 2019

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 24, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue demonstrated how quickly a Christmas tree can burn as a warning to residents.

“It’s December 23rd and if you have had a live tree in your home for a while there’s a good chance that it may be a fire hazard now,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue Monday.

“Here’s a demonstration showing how fast a tree can go up in flames and start your surrounding furniture on fire. Remember, if you have a fire in your home get out and stay out and call 911.”

For more Christmas tree safety tips click here.