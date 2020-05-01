Provo Fire crews on scene of ‘electrical emergency’ at Brittany Apartments

PROVO, Utah, April 30, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo fire crews are on the scene of an “electrical emergency” at the Brittany Apartments Thursday evening.

A tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue at 6:30 p.m. said multiple fire crews are on scene of the incident, which caused “arcing and sparking” on the outside and in the roof of the Brittany Apartments at 243 E. 500 North.

“Traffic will be restricted in the area of 500 N. 200 East,” the tweet said.

No other details were immediately available.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is provided.