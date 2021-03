PROVO, Utah, March 6, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire Department crews responded to a brush fire on Y Mountain above the BYU campus Saturday evening.

“The first arriving crew found an abandoned bonfire,” the PFD tweeted.

“Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire completely.

“Please remember that campfires in Provo’s watershed areas are illegal and subject to a $1,000 fine,” the PFD tweet said.