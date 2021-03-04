Provo Fire & Rescue announces new chipping program

PROVO, Utah, March 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue has announced a new chipping program to decrease risk of wildfires within the city’s Wildland Urban Interface.

“If you live in this area and keep your property clear of excess brush and weeds, it creates a defensible space around your home,” said a tweet.

The tweet says that if residents cut and stack, Provo City will chip, chopping the waste wood and weeds into fine pieces..

The neighborhoods that are being asked to gather wood and branches first are Edgemont, Indian Hills, North Timpview, River Bottoms, Rock Canyon and Sherwood Hills.

Chipping days will be March 15 through March 20. There is no need to sign up, you just need to have your piles ready by March 15.

The piles can include:

Woody limbs and branches only, up to 12 inches diameter

Maximum length of 15 feet

No construction or building materials

Must be clear of nails or wire

Piles only, no bags

No trash or weeds

No root wads, dirt or rocks

No grass clippings or bags/piles of leaves

The piles must be stacked neatly with ends facing the road, and within 5 feet of the roadway. Piles must not be higher then 24 inches. There is no limit to the width of the piles or you can have numerous smaller piles.

The next phase, in April, will be for Oak Hills, Wasatch, Foothills, Provost, Provost South and Spring Creek.

For more information contact Provo Fire and Rescue’s John Earnest at jmearnest@provo.org or 801-885-8688.