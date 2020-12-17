Provo liquor and wine store closes briefly for sanitation due to employees’ COVID-19 exposure

PROVO, Utah, Dec. 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo liquor and wine store was closed Wednesday after employees were exposed to COVID-19.

“Due to exposure to COVID, employees of the Provo store have been sent home to quarantine,” said a 2:44 p.m. tweet from the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. “We are awaiting word from the Utah County Health Department on protocols. We wish our employees well and will update on Twitter how long the store will remain closed.”

A subsequent tweet said the store will reopen Thursday.

“PROVO LIQUOR STORE TO OPEN TOMORROW. The Utah Co. Health Dept says store employees can return to work if they symptom check throughout the day,” the 4:20 p.m. tweet said. “That will last for 14 days as long as no symptoms are evident. Store is being sanitized and disinfected tonight.”