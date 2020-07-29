Provo man allegedly stabs through locked bathroom door, forces victim to drink toilet water

PROVO, Utah, July 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man allegedly stabbed through a locked bathroom door and forced a victim to drink toilet water, telling her he was going to torture her for three months and kill her.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Sebastian Lee Jones, 25, was charged with:

Aggravated kidnapping, a first-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

Aggravated assault, a third-degree felony

Two counts of propel substance/object at officer, a class A misdemeanor

Criminal mischief, a class B misdemeanor

Criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor

On Friday, officers responded to the area of 70 E. 300 South, Provo, for a reported domestic violence incident, the statement said. The suspect, Jones, was reported leaving the address in a bright yellow shirt and tan pants, heading west from the location.

Officers detained Jones a block west of the address and searched his person for a knife that was allegedly used in the incident, the statement said.

“Mr. Jones threatened the lives of the officers stating he was going to torture and kill them,” the statement said. “While Mr. Jones was placed into my vehicle, he turned his head toward me and spit at me. A spit hood was placed on Mr. Jones, because of the spitting.”

While transporting Jones to the scene of the incident so the officer could interview the victim, Jones was able to move the netted hood up and tried spitting through the vented plexiglass while the officer was driving.

“Prior to his involvement with police officers, Mr. Jones was on the property of 70 E. 300 South,” the statement said. “In the victim’s room, Mr. Jones had a glass vodka bottle that he hit the victim with multiple times. The victim was able to get to the bathroom and lock the door. Mr. Jones grabbed a large kitchen knife and stabbed the door numerous times, creating a hole in the door so he could see the victim in the bathroom. While stabbing the door, Mr. Jones told the victim he was going to torture her for three months and he was going to kill her.”

Jones made the victim drink water from the toilet and stated he would kill her if she did not drink the water, the statement said.

“Mr. Jones grabbed a corded lamp and tied the bathroom door and a different door together with the electrical cord so the victim could not get out of the bathroom,” the statement said. “The victim stated she heard Mr. Jones leave the room and she used her body to break open the door and try to escape. When she got outside and screamed for help, Mr. Jones came running back toward her, but was stopped by a citizen and eventually ran away from the scene.”

Jones has previously been convicted of a felony and is a restricted person.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail.