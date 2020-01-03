Provo man arrested after allegedly pulling knife, making threats outside gas station

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been arrested after allegedly pulling a knife and making threats outside a gas station.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jerry Lynn Duffell, 62, who is a transient, is facing a charge of aggravated assault, a third-degree felony.

Officers responded to reports of a threat with a weapon Wednesday at approximately 4 p.m. at the Phillips 66 gas station at 1188 S. University Ave. in Provo.

“The victim made contact with the defendant on the property and told him that he could not be sleeping on the property,” the statement said. “The victim reported the defendant then pulled a knife out of his pocket and stated ‘I’m going to kill you.'”

The victim stated that the suspect made a move toward him with the knife in his hand. The victim then called police.

The suspect was located a short distance away; a three-inch paring knife was found on his person. He declined to answer questions, officials said.

Duffell was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.