Provo man arrested after allegedly stealing $14K from elderly mother

PROVO, Utah, April 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was arrested after allegedly stealing $14,640 from his elderly mother.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Kenneth J. Jarvis, 43, was arrested Monday and is facing charges of theft, a second-degree felony, 13 counts of forgery, a third-degree felony and 15 counts of unlawful use of a financial transaction card, a third-degree felony.

On March 4, the arresting officer was assigned a fraud case.

“It was found the suspect, Kenneth Jarvis, had stolen, written out and forged his elderly mother’s name on the 13 checks belonging to his mother,” the statement said.

“Kenneth had taken the checks without his mother’s knowledge or permission and written the checks out to himself and cashed them at the local American First Credit Union in Payson between Dec. 25, 2019 and Jan. 25, 2020. The checks totaled $9,750.”

It was also reported Jarvis had used his mothers credit/debit card without her permission on 15 occasions in which he took cash out at different ATM’s. The total amount taken out was $2,812, the statement said.

“In an interview, Kenneth admitted when he took the cash out he did not have permission to take the cash out but stated his mother had given him permission to use the credit/debit card and actually had given him the card,” the statement said. “There were multiple other charges on the card that the victim believed were to have been charged by Kenneth totaling an estimated $2,078.56. There are also numerous transaction that the victim was uncertain where they had originated from or who made them.”

The victim told the arresting officer that Jarvis is not on any of her accounts and does not have power of attorney over her.

Jarvis was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $20,000.