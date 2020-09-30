Provo man arrested for alleged intent to distribute meth

PROVO, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was arrested Sunday for alleged intent to distribute meth, among other charges.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jeffery Scott Kelly, 33, is facing charges of:

2 counts of intent to distribute a controlled substance, a second-degree felony

2 counts of possession of a controlled substance, a third-degree felony

Obstruction of justice, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Interlock restricted driver operating a vehicle without interlock system, a class B misdemeanor

Driving on a denied license, a class C misdemeanor

The arresting officer saw a red sedan and a silver sedan parked at a car wash, located at Center Street and Geneva Road in Provo, on Sunday just before 4 p.m.

“I noticed both vehicles were back to back with the trunk area open and I identified a male by the name Jeff Kelly going back and forth between both vehicles,” the statement said. “I had previous knowledge of Kelly being a drug user and had previous knowledge of him not having a valid driver’s license.”

Kelly drove the red sedan north on Geneva Road, and the officer initiated a traffic stop at approximately 1210 N. Geneva Road.

“I confirmed Kelly was the sole occupant in the vehicle and explained to him the reason for my stop was due to the driver’s license and not having an interlock device in his vehicle,” the statement said. “While speaking with Kelly I noticed his movements were erratic and he was sweating and appeared to be nervous. While speaking with Kelly he mentioned something about having a pipe or had a pipe.”

The arresting officer asked Kelly if he had any other items related to drug use in the vehicle and the suspect allegedly said he had methamphetamine, scales, and a bong. A search was conducted of the vehicle and a white crystal-like substance was located under the driver’s seat as well as a working digital scale. The baggie that was found underneath the seat weighed 2.86 grams with an approximate street value of $280. The substance indicated positive for methamphetamine.

Also in the vehicle was a large amount of cash in a box, the statement said.

Officers also allegedly found a “large amount of a white crystal-like substance in a bag in the trunk,” the statement said. “Also in that bag there was another baggie of the crystal-like substance. Both baggies located in the trunk were field tested for methamphetamine and the field test indicated positive for methamphetamine.”

The first baggie containing the methamphetamine in the trunk of the vehicle weighed 21.48 grams with an approximate street value of $2,100. The second baggie containing methamphetamine in the rear of the trunk weighed 2.06 grams with an approximate street value of $200. The total amount of methamphetamine located in the vehicle weighed approximately 26.4 grams.

Also found in the vehicle was a brown tar-type substance that field tested positive for heroin. The heroin weighed 0.65 grams with an approximate street value of $60. Officers also located several baggies and syringes, the statement said.

Kelly was read his Miranda rights and allegedly admitted the methamphetamine underneath his seat was his and the scale and bong were his. The officer also asked him about a pipe and white cylinder-shaped tube located near the traffic stop, and Kelly said they were his and were thrown out the window prior to the traffic stop.

The officer asked Kelly if drug-related information would be found on his phone and he said yes.

Kelly was also confirmed to be an interlock-restricted driver and with a denied driver’s license.

He was transported to Utah County Jail, where he is being held without bail due to the felonies being committed while on probation or parole or while free on bail

awaiting trial on a previous felony charge.