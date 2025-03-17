Provo man arrested for alleged sexual abuse of girl, 13, he met online

PROVO, Utah, March 17, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 27-year-old Provo man was jailed Saturday after he was arrested for driving under the influence and found in a vehicle with a 13-year-old girl who said they met on Instagram.

After his release on DUI charges, police questioned Jose Luis Garcia Sanabria about the child, who had originally lied to officers about her age, Sanabria’s charging documents say.

“The child told police that Jose picked her up at her house and they went back to Jose’s house in Provo,” says the affidavit, filed by an officer of the Provo Police Department.

The child would not say what happened at his house,” but did say she and Sanabria “met online and this was the first time they met in person.

“The child had on her person a grocery bag and in the bag was a Plan B box. Officers went to the Walgreens and saw Jose and the child buying the plan B pill together from video surveillance. A Plan-B pill, also called the morning-after pill, it is an emergency contraceptive pill taken after sex to prevent pregnancy.”

Warrants were granted for the phones of Sanabria and the 13-year-old girl, and found shared Instagram conversations.

According to the police affidavit, the child claimed she and Sanabria had sex in his apartment prior to the traffic stop. DNA from the suspect was also collected.

Sanabria was jailed for investigation for alleged rape and sodomy of a child, each a first-degree felony; on enticing a minor, a second-degree felony; and for dealing in materials harmful to a minor, a third-degree felony.

Sanabria was ordered held in the Utah County jail.