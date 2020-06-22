Provo man arrested in connection with vandalism on ‘Y Mountain’

PROVO, Utah, June 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been arrested in connection with an occurrence of vandalism on “Y Mountain.”

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Jackson Todd Gledhill, 19, is facing a charge of criminal mischief, a third-degree felony, and retail theft, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sunday, witnesses reported seeing red paint splashed on the large “Y” located on “Y Mountain,” which is east of Brigham Young University in Provo.

“Officers responded and discovered a large swath of red paint covering about 25 feet of the upper right hand corner of the ‘Y’,” the statement said. “The paint was a combination of both latex paint and spray paint. Officers found four empty one-gallon paint cans and a Leatherman tool with paint on it at the top of the ‘Y.'”

BYU Paint Shop was notified to clean the paint from the area and reported that the cost of repairing the damage was a minimum of $2,000. The paint cans still had the paint labels on them, identifying them as red Glidden barn and fence wood-finish paint.

Detectives contacted local stores that sell paint and, using the UPC codes on the paint cans, they were able to positively match the cans to a purchase made at the Orem Walmart on 1355 S. Sandhill Road on Saturday.

“The loss prevention employee at Walmart checked cameras and store records and stated that a male subject selected two spray paint cans and four one-gallon paint cans,” the statement said. “The employee reported that the subject only paid for two of the four one-gallon paint cans and left the store with four gallons of paint and at no time did he pay for the other two gallons. The paint cans are valued at $14 per gallon.”

The employee provided photographs of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, a blue Mazda Miata. Detectives reviewed cameras located at the “Y” Trailhead and found a car matching the Mazda Miata at the trailhead at 12:24 a.m. Sunday.

“Two suspects carrying large backpacks exited the car and proceeded to the trailhead. One of the individuals was wearing clothing that matched the subject in the photo provided by Walmart Loss Prevention,” the statement said. “Detectives identified the male driving the Mazda and making the purchase at Walmart as Jackson Gledhill, with an address in Provo.”

Detectives responded to the address, where they spoke with Gledhill.

“I asked Jackson where he was last night about midnight and Jackson said he was ‘up at the Y,'” the arresting officer wrote. “I asked Jackson who he was with, but Jackson refused to say. Jackson added that it was his idea, not the other person’s, and he would take full responsibility.”

Gledhill was placed under arrest and placed in handcuffs.

“Jackson’s parents came out of the house,” the statement said. “I asked Jackson if there was anything he wanted to say to his parents. He responded ‘Yes, I vandalized the Y last night.'”

Gledhill was transported to the BYU Police station where he was advised of his Miranda rights; he said he understood his rights and he was not willing to answer any questions.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $5,000; he has since posted bail.