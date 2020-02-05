Provo man charged with alleged kidnapping after fight over Super Bowl

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been charged with felony kidnapping after an alleged altercation with his girlfriend over a Super Bowl party.

A probable cause statement from Utah County said Alika Kae Sierra, 22, is facing the kidnapping charge, a second-degree felony, as well as use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.

On Sunday just after 4:35 p.m, the arresting officer was dispatched to a disorderly call at Sierra’s apartment in Provo.

The officer made contact with Sierra, who was “heavily sweating and partially out of breath.”

Sierra told the officer has engaged in a verbal argument with his girlfriend.

The “girlfriend wanted Alika to go to a Super Bowl party with her and he did not want to,” the statement said.

“The girlfriend advised she was going to break up with Alika … and he began to hit himself,” the statement said.

“She attempted to leave out of the bedroom window and was only able to get her foot out. She said Alika ran to the window where he shut it on her foot and was not able to get out,” according to the probable cause statement.

As the arguing couple ultimately made their way outside, the girlfriend told investigators Sierra grabbed her and tried to pull her back into the apartment. She said they began to wrestle and knocked a grill over, the statement said. A neighbor then came out and saw them wrestling and Sierra let her go. She then got into her vehicle and drove home.

Police arrived at Sierra’s home and arrested after finding a glass pipe used for marijuana in his left pocket, the statement said.

The suspect was transported to Utah County Jail with his bail set at $10,680.

Jail records show Sierra has been arrested in Utah County at least 10 times.