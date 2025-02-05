Provo man indicted for attempt to obtain ‘elephant tranquilizer’ for alleged distribution in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 5, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County man was ordered to detention in federal court Wednesday after he was indicted by a federal grand jury last week and charged with a federal drug crime for allegedly attempting to have carfentanil — used as a tranquilizer for elephants and other large mammals — shipped to Utah for suspected distribution.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, carfentanil is 10,000 times more potent than morphine, and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, which itself is 50 times more potent than heroin.

According to court documents, Clint James Pendleton, 29, of Provo, attempted to receive a package containing approximately 20 grams of carfentanil on Jan. 22 of this year. The package was destined for an address in Payson, but was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Los Angeles International Airport in California, says a news release from the Department of Justice, United States Attorney’s Office, District of Utah.

“The package was opened and the suspected carfentanil was tested and presumptively identified as carfentanil and weighed approximately 20 grams. Subsequently, the package was tracked to Pendleton who had signed up to receive tracking updates on the package.

“Additionally, law enforcement discovered Pendleton allegedly had a history of his criminal activity written in a notebook that included amounts of controlled substances purchased, prices, and tracking numbers, including for carfentanil. The DEA has identified carfentanil as ‘crazy dangerous’ and a serious growing concern as it is becoming more prevalent in our communities.”

Pendleton is charged with attempted possession of carfentanil with intent to distribute. His first court appearance was today at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

United States Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement. The case is being investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office and the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force (UCMC).

Special Assistant United States Attorney Pete Reichman of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah is prosecuting the case.