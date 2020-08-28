Provo man killed in motorcycle crash

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 2035 N. 550 West just before 5:10 p.m., Provo Police Department Sgt. Nisha King told Gephardt Daily.

King said the man was traveling southbound on 550 West when he collided with a vehicle that was waiting to turn left.

Witnesses said the motorcycle rider was traveling at a high rate of speed.

He has not yet been identified pending notification of all family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.