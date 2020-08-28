Provo man killed in motorcycle crash

By
Daisy Blake
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 27, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred in the area of 2035 N. 550 West just before 5:10 p.m., Provo Police Department Sgt. Nisha King told Gephardt Daily.

King said the man was traveling southbound on 550 West when he collided with a vehicle that was waiting to turn left.

Witnesses said the motorcycle rider was traveling at a high rate of speed.

He has not yet been identified pending notification of all family members.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here