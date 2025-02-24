Provo murder victim identified; missing woman was previous victim of domestic violence, court records say

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 24, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — A 53-year-old Provo man has been arrested on a first-degree murder charge after decomposing remains of his former girlfriend were found in a shed on the property he rented.

Arturo Aurelio Carrion was jailed for investigation of the crime, which has a domestic violence enhancement, according to court documents.

Provo police said they were tipped off by a call to dispatchers Sunday, in which the caller said another person had told him about the body, and identified Carrion as the suspected killer.

“Officers responded and found two sheds behind the apartment complex,” near 782 Heather Lane, Provo, Carrion’s arrest documents say.

“Carrion was outside by a BBQ in the front yard. The sheds were locked. The landlord explained that the sheds were not rented with the apartments. No tenants should have had property in the shed.”

The landlord gave officers permission to cut any locks on the sheds and to search them.

“Officers went to cut the locks and search the sheds, the renter came outside and told Carrion to give officers the key,” the statement says. “Carrion gave officers the key. When asked what would be found in the shed, Carrion stated ‘A dead body.’

“When the shed was opened the smell of decomposition was plain.”

A black bag was opened, and a human body was discovered inside.

The 911 caller was interviewed and told investigators “he had been called by Carrion on 2/22/2025 to the address,” arrest documents say. “Carrion told this witness that he had done something wrong.”

Carrion “used the name ‘Lesa,’ and nodded his head at the shed in the backyard. The witness knows that Lesa is a former girlfriend of Carrion. He also knew that Carrion was arrested for domestic violence on 11/19/2024. Lesa was the victim of this incident. Lesa is a current missing person and her disappearance is being investigated by Springville Police.”

Domestic violence arrest

Court documents for the November domestic assault case, which give the victim’s first name as “Lisa,” say the victim went to the Spanish Fork Hospital with bruising to the right side of her neck near her shoulder.

“She stated that Arturo had strangled her inside of the car after becoming upset about blankets on the floor of the vehicle where they were both staying. Lisa advised that during the assault she told Arturo ‘I can’t breathe,’ to which he responded ‘That’s the point, I’m trying to make you blackout.’

The Springville Police Department on Monday revealed the victim’s last name, and said they had posted publicly she was missing on Jan. 29, and she had last been seen around the end of December.

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce that the body found in Provo was that of our missing person posted in January, Lesa Hyde,” the Springville PD statement said.

“Arturo Carrion was arrested and booked by (the) Provo Police Department for the crime. We would like to offer our deepest sympathy to Lesa’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“If you or anyone you know are experiencing domestic violence, please know there are many resources for you.”

It also shared the number of the National Domestic Violence Hotline, which is 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE).

Carrion was ordered held without bail.

Springfield PD later amended their Monday statement, saying Provo PD would officially release the victim’s name.