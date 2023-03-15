Provo PD investigates fatal crash

PROVO, Utah, March 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Investigators in Provo are trying determine the cause of a fatal crash early Wednesday morning.

The incident, on the Interstate 15 southbound onramp from Center Street in Provo, was first dispatched about 2:23 a.m. with reports of one person being killed when their minivan rolled ejecting them from the vehicle.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to first responders at the crash site.

The Provo Police Department posted an update on social media about 5 a.m. confirming the fatal rollover.

“The I-15 southbound on-ramp from Provo Center Street is closed due to a single vehicle crash which included a fatality,” the Provo PD posted.

“Northbound access is still open, as well as eastbound Center Street. Please plan on using University Avenue for Southbound access the freeway during your morning commute.

“We expect the closure to be in place over the next few hours as our officers and Accident Investigation Team are working at the scene.”

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.