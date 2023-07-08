Provo PD offers 20K reward in Isabelle Parr hit-and-run

PROVO, Utah, July 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are offering reward money in an appeal for help solving a fatal December hit-and-run.

“Were you in the area of 820 N 800 W in Provo around 5:20 pm, December 1st, 2022?,” the Provo Police Department asks in a press release on social media.

That day 21-year-old Isabelle Parr was struck and killed while jogging in the crosswalk at that address.

“The suspect vehicle did not stop. It is not known if the driver knew they struck Isabelle.”

Detectives have worked tirelessly, the department said, to follow up on all leads received but so far are unable to identify and locate two vehicles recorded on camera footage in the area at the time of the collision.

“We are looking for the drivers of a Blue crossover SUV, and a dark four door pickup truck.”

A reward of up to $20,000 has been offered for information that leads to the identification, arrest, and prosecution of the person who failed to stop, according to the Thursday release. “We ask anyone with information to please contact us at 801 852 6210. “Your tip could be the crucial information needed to solve this tragic case.”