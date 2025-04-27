Provo PD probes past of suspected bombmaker; found with lethal arsenal of explosives, fragmentation grenades, police say

PROVO, Utah, April 27, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — An Orem man was charged Saturday with 71 felony counts for allegedly possessing “weapons of mass destruction.” Each charge is a first-degree felony.

Eric Whitaker, 41, also faces five counts of recklessness with incendiary device parts; four of the charges classified as second-degree felonies and one is classified as a third-degree felony.

The second-degree counts were filed after Provo Police responded to a possible weapons incident Friday at a Provo mall, where he was reported to have been seen brandishing a handgun. The other 72 counts were filed after a Saturday search of Whitaker’s residence.

Provo police statement

Robert Patrick, captain of the Provo Police Department’s investigations division, told reporters that Whitaker, originally from Oregon, served in the military and was discharged.

“He has been cooperative with us to most degree,” Patrick said.

Addressing possible motives, Patrick said, “People tend to jump to the worst possible thing that somebody could do, something evil, that somebody could go and do. And the other side of that is an individual who has no idea that they’re doing something that’s wrong.

“Those are two extremes. I would say that we’re looking into exactly what he, Mr. Whitaker, had in mind. I don’t believe it was the worst possible motive. However, I believe personal culpability, that he knew that what he was doing wasn’t correct.”

Patrick said investigators do not know of any individual or group that Whitaker planned to target for harm by the explosive devices.

“So, without making a determination and assumption, we have devices that we need to look into. We have computers that we need to look into to try to help determine the reasons and verify the reasons behind why he had these devices.”

Patrick also confirmed police had a previous dealing with Whitaker prior to this incident, but it was not related to incendiary devices.

A court records check shows that in April of 2023, Whitaker pleaded guilty to a December 2022 charge of discharge of a firearm, a class B misdemeanor, in Salt Lake County. An intoxication charge originally filed in that case was dismissed.

The Friday incident

According to Provo PD news release, the investigation began on Friday at 10:30 a.m. when police were called with a report of “a male in a vehicle, brandishing what appeared to be a gun” at Provo Towne Center Mall.

Whitaker was identified as the driver of the vehicle and found to be “in possession of a handgun, along with multiple magazines containing ammunition…,” the Provo PD news release said.

“While detained and during the course of the investigation, Eric consented to a search of the trunk of his vehicle,” according to an affidavit filed in a probable cause by an officer of the Provo Police Department.

“Upon opening the trunk, four devices with a fuse sticking out of them, and wrapped in tape, were observed.”

The Metro Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team was called out, “and they conducted an X-Ray of the devices. The devices were shown to have nails [and] BBs inside of them.”

Whitaker first told officers said the devices were firecrackers, and later said he made them as flares “to be used as flares in the event that he got lost while he was hiking, the probable cause statement says.

“Expert EOD team members identified the devices as incendiary devices” and Whitaker was booked into the Utah County Jail.

Search warrant issued

After his arrest Friday, a search warrant was approved for Whitaker’s Orem residence, a second probable cause statement says.

“The bomb squad responded and found the devices were legitimate explosive devices,” according to Whitaker’s arrest documents.

“During the search of Eric’s residence, 71 more explosive devices were located, in addition to materials used to make the explosives,” his second arrest document says.

“The bomb squad removed the 71 devices, and images were taken showing the devices contained shrapnel and explosive powders inside that would cause death or serious bodily injury to multiple victims if they were in the vicinity of the device when it exploded.”

Whitaker remains at the Utah County jail, where he is being held without bail.

*Note: Provo PD clarified the term “incendiary device,” used during the initial investigation and in one of two arrest documents, would be more accurately referred to as “anti-personnel fragmentation grenades’,” “pipe bombs” or “Improvised Explosive Device.”