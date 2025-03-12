Provo PD seeking leads after shots fired near same residence twice

PROVO, Utah, March 12, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking witnesses or anyone with information to contact the department after reports of shots fired on two consecutive nights in the same area of a residential neighborhood.

Officials say shots were fired between 5 and 6 p.m. Sunday, and at about 9 p.m. Monday near a residence in the area of 600 South, between 1600 and 700 West. For safety reasons, the department is not identifying the exact residence.

“We are appealing to neighbors or businesses in the immediate area to check their door camera or surveillance footage around the time of both incidents,” a PPD news release says, adding a blurry image believed to be the vehicle involved.

“If there is footage that might be helpful in identifying the vehicle or person/s involved, this can be sent to detectives using the following link: https://provopd.evidence.com/axon/community-request/public/weaponoffense.

“We also ask that any witnesses or people with information regarding these incidents, contact Detective Lemley at 801-852-6326.