Provo PD seeks man missing nearly 2 years

PROVO, Utah, May 22, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department seeks the public’s help in locating a man missing since late in 2021.

“Detectives are investigating a missing person case regarding Sacramento ‘Rico’ Gutierrez, who was known to live in Provo,” reads a departmental social media post.

“The last known contact with Sacramento was around October 2021. There is no indication of foul play, however it is unusual for family and friends to have not heard from him for this extended period of time. He is listed missing on the national database.”

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Gutierrez is asked to call Provo Police detectives at 801-852-6343.