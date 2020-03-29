Provo police ask 3D printer owners to produce protective masks

PROVO, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking 3D printer owners to produce protective masks in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Calling all 3D printer owners, we need your HELP!” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “Provo PD and Provo Fire Department, like many in the nation, are unable to purchase protective masks. If you have a 3D printer PLEASE go to our web page at provopolice.com and download the blueprint.”
The post went on to say the police department is only able to print one mask every two-and-a-half hours.
“If you want to contribute and have a desire to donate PLEASE print these masks, bring them to the PD at 48 S. 300 West, in Provo; pick up the phone, dial 801-852-6210 and let us know you are dropping masks off.”