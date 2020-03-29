Provo police ask 3D printer owners to produce protective masks

PROVO, Utah, March 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking 3D printer owners to produce protective masks in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Calling all 3D printer owners, we need your HELP!” said a tweet from Provo Police Department. “Provo PD and Provo Fire Department, like many in the nation, are unable to purchase protective masks. If you have a 3D printer PLEASE go to our web page at http://provopolice.com and download the blueprint.”

The post went on to say the police department is only able to print one mask every two-and-a-half hours.

“If you want to contribute and have a desire to donate PLEASE print these masks, bring them to the PD at 48 S. 300 West, in Provo; pick up the phone, dial 801-852-6210 and let us know you are dropping masks off.”