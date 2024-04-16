Provo police ask for help locating driver, passenger sought after allegedly leaving scene of traffic accident

PROVO, Utah, April 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted after they say she was involved in a traffic accident and fled the scene.

“Despite various investigative efforts, officers have been unable to locate the driver of the vehicle involved in fleeing, crashing, and leaving the scene of an accident just past midnight Sunday (April 7),” an earlier news release says.

“We are now able to release suspect information, and ask for the public’s help in locating Amairany Axel Alvarado,” an updated statement says. “Alvarado is a 29-year-old female, approximately 5 feet 2 inches, 125 pounds, and has long dark brown hair. Her last known residence was in Provo.

“The passenger who also fled the vehicle has been identified as 32-year-old Alejandro Andres Demery, a wanted felon who is currently being sought by the US Marshals Service,” the news release continues.

“Tips can be emailed directly to Lt. Laursen at [email protected] or by calling 801-852-7308.”