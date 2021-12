PROVO, Utah, Dec. 13, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department say an 11-year-old boy who walked away from his elementary school Monday morning is safe and back with his family.

The 11-year-old was last seen about 9 a.m. leaving Timpanogos Elementary School generating concern as to whereabouts.

His disappearance led Provo Police to post a statement on social media asking the public’s help finding the boy.

Provo PD later posted he had been “located and was safe.”