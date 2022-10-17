Provo police chief resigns prior to 1 year hiring anniversary; mayor appoints acting chief

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 17, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Police Chief Fred Ross has resigned his position over the weekend, and Cpt. Troy Beebe, a department veteran, has been appointed as acting chief by Mayor Michelle Kaufusi.

In a released statement, Ross did not reveal specific reasons behind his decision.

“It has become evident that my fit within the Provo Police Department as the Chief has been determined to not be sustainable,” Ross wrote.

“After discussing this with my family, I’ve determined it is in my best interest personally and professionally to resign my position as Chief of Police, effective immediately. I thank you sincerely for the honor of serving you, the department, and the people of Provo.”

Ross was appointed to the position on Nov. 30 of last year after serving in the same position with the Utah Transit Authority Police Department.

Beebe has served with the Provo PD for 24 years, and served with the Utah County Sheriff‘s Office for five years.

According to the city’s website, Beebe was previously assigned to Special Operations, and handled assignments including community policing, school resource officers, major crimes, fugitive warrants and crossing guards.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.