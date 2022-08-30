Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school.

The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says.

An initial police statement said police were looking into whether the driver might have suffered a medical crisis before crossing into oncoming traffic and onto the sidewalk. After his SUV struck the children, it ran into a nearby residence, damaging a gas line.

The children, who were reportedly walking to Wasatch Elementary School as the vehicle left the roadway and struck them on the sidewalk, were a 9-year-old-girl and her 10-year-old brother. Their names have not been released by police.

Provo City Government shared a GoFundMe account, saying it was established “for the Hidalgo family. Please share this link with your friends.”

That link can be found here. As of 11 a.m. Tuesday, it had raised more than $42,000 in donations. As always, Gephardt Daily cannot guarantee GoFundMe donations will be used as stated.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as additional details are released.