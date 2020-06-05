Provo police investigating officer-involved shooting; woman wounded in park confrontation

PROVO, Utah, June 4, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday evening.

According to a tweet from Provo Police Department, the incident occurred in the area of 4400 W. Center St. just after 7 p.m.

“Officers were dispatched to the Utah State Park in reference to a reported female waving a gun in the air,” said a follow-up tweet. “Officers arrived and located the armed female. After ignoring repeated verbal commands, the female pointed the gun at officers, and she was shot.”

Medical aid was immediately rendered on scene, and the woman was transported to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo.

“At this time, the county-wide Officer Involved Critical Incident Team from other agencies is on scene and investigating,” the tweet said. “We will release more information as it becomes available.”

The woman has not been identified; she is a Caucasian woman in her 20s.

Provo Police Chief Rich Ferguson told assembled reporters the officers involved in the incident are shaken but unharmed. He said it’s not clear at this time how many officers fired shots.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.