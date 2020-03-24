Provo police looking for man, woman in connection with vehicle burglaries

PROVO, Utah, March 24, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police are searching for a man and a woman in connection with a string of burglaries and credit card fraud cases.

The Provo Police Criminal Investigation Division posted three photos on Twitter but did not give further details of the cases.

In surveillance photos, the woman has long black hair in a high ponytail, is wearing a light-colored T-shirt, blue jeans and is carrying a black bag. The man is wearing a black baseball cap and jacket and a navy blue shirt.

If you can identify either of the individuals please contact Detective Shade by phone at 801-852-6210 or by email at [email protected]