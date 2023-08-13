Provo police: Man jailed after breaking into LDS church, stealing chicken nuggets

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo man has been booked into the Utah County jail on suspicion of burglary after police say he broke into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse, found and microwaved frozen chicken nuggets, then ate them.

Daniel Jason Coleman, 49, was booked for burglary, a third-degree felony.

Provo police were alerted on Saturday after “a citizen called to report that they had witnessed a male enter a church building at 1560 S. 1100 West in Provo,” Coleman’s affidavit says. “The reporting party stated that they recognized the male as having been wandering through the neighborhoods in the area, looking into cars and backyards.”

Police responded, and located one unlocked door at the church.

“The lights were off and it did not appear to be regular church hours, and there was no one else inside of the building,” the police report says. “Officers located a male, Daniel Coleman, searching through cabinets inside of a kitchen.

“I observed Coleman place a bag of frozen chicken nuggets back inside the fridge and he removed 3-4 chicken nuggets from a microwave and was eating them.”

Post Miranda, “Coleman admitted that he had taken the chicken nuggets from the fridge and ate them.”

Coleman was ordered held without bail.