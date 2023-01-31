Provo police offer advice for drug overdoses

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 31, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — With a recent increase in drug overdoses in the area, the Provo Police Department is offering tips and advice, including where to get free Naloxone kits.

Plus assurances in the area of liability protection in reporting of an overdose.

Naloxone is a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, according to a departmental statement on social media. The Utah County Health Department provides free naloxone classes and individual training and has a limited supply of naloxone (Narcan spray) for community members in need.

Most pharmacies sell low-cost Naloxone Rescue Kits, and some county libraries also distribute free kits, police said.

“Over the past few months we have seen several controlled substance overdoses within our community. Detectives from our Investigations Division have noted this is more than we’ve typically seen in the past, and could be attributed to an increase in fentanyl-laced controlled substances.

“This increase is not just in the Provo area but is a trend in several of our local cities.” The department asks that friends and loved ones of those who may be at risk educate themselves in ways they can help or support those who are living with addiction.

“Also, did you know that Utah has a harm-reduction law that gives limited immunity to those who are reporting an overdose event to first responders or medial providers?

“Utah Code Ann. § 58-37-8(16) and § 76-3-203.11 both refer to immunity and mitigating factors.

“Lastly, many pharmacies and police stations (including Provo PD) participate in a prescription drug drop-box program. Consider clearing out your medicine cabinets and safely disposing of medicines you no longer need by taking them to a drop-box location near you.”

For more information and resources that could help save lives, visit www.utahvalleydpc.org.