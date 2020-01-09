Provo Police officials post video of cars endangering pedestrian

Traffic Enforcement Focus We have had numerous members of our community ask us WHY the speed limit is 15 MPH on Center Street. It is much easier to show you why then it is to explain. This intersection in this clip is 400 West Center Street. How many violations do you see? Thoughts? Posted by Provo Police Department on Thursday, December 19, 2019

PROVO, Utah, Jan. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Provo Police Department has posted a (moving) picture they hope will be worth a thousand words.

“We have had numerous members of our community ask us WHY the speed limit is 15 MPH on Center Street,” the Facebook post says.

“It is much easier to show you why then it is to explain. This intersection in this clip is 400 W. Center Street. How many violations do you see? Thoughts?”

The video shows a man on crutches, who should have had right of way even without the crutches, attempting to cross the street.

As the pedestrian hobbles through the intersection, one car races behind him and two in front of him rather than pausing to allow him to use the intersection safely. As two more cars approach him quickly, the man stops and raises his crutches to get drivers’ attention, and they stop and let the man cross.

“Absolutely shameful,” one commenter said. “People walking deserve the highest level of respect of anyone on the road. Keep up the good work Provo Police Department.”

“People of Utah,” another poster said. “Be a leader and disavow traffic violence and embrace vehicle safety.”

“Utah drivers are the worst at driving with courtesy and obeying even a single traffic law,” another poster said.

“It isn’t a Utah thing,” said a fourth. “It is a problem everywhere.”

To read more of the comments, including some that blamed the pedestrian, which numbered 185 as of early Wednesday night, click here.