Provo police: Registered sex offender arrested for 8 felonies after greeting trick-or-treaters while naked

PROVO, Utah, Oct. 31, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A registered sex offender on probation has been returned to jail after he reportedly admitted to police he opened his door to trick-or-treaters while naked, and he invited the juveniles inside.

Steven Kelley Little, 48 and a Provo resident, faces eight new charges of lewdness, a third-degree felony. Three are lewdness involving a child.

The call came to Provo police just before 8 p.m. One or more officers responded to the residence, in the general area of 500 South and 1200 East.

Little is currently on “probation for lewdness of a child,” the officer’s statement says. “I arrived and spoke with the witnesses and saw a video one of the fathers took of Steven opening the door for trick-or-treaters completely nude and inviting the little kids to come inside.

“I spoke with Steven, and he verified what happened. I got the information from all of the victims, and five of them over the age of 14 saw his genitalia and three children under 14 did as well.”

Little is being held without bail.